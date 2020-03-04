Barnstable Working On Needs Assessment Survey

BARNSTABLE – The Towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth are preparing a Consolidated Plan for the Community Development Block Grant program for the period beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2025.

The Consolidated Plan will identify community housing and development needs and present strategies to address those needs.

Both towns are seeking input from residents, business owners, or agencies that provide housing and community services to low and moderate income resident from the Towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth.

A survey has been created for thoses who fit the above criteria.

Paper copies of the survey are available at Barnstable Town Hall, The Barnstable Adult Community Center, The Hyannis Youth & Community Building, Yarmouth Town Hall, The Yarmouth Senior Center, and all Barnstable and Yarmouth Public Libraries.

All hard copies of the survey are due on or before Wednesday March 18th and can be turned in at the Town of Barnstable Planning Department or the Town of Yarmouth, Community Development.

An online version of the survey is available at Surveymonkey.com/r/W8MHLVC and also needs to be submitted on or before March 18.

For more information regarding the survey and the Block Grant program, contact either the Barnstable Planning and Development Department at 508 862 4678 or the Yarmouth Community Development Department at 508 398 2231 extension 1274.