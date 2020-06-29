New Air Service Launching Between Hyannis & Nantucket

HYANNIS – Southern Airways Express will launch a new seasonal air service between Hyannis and Nantucket on Thursday, July 2nd.

The service was initially set to begin in the spring, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Airways decided to delay its launch.

Officials from Southern Airways believe now is the right time to start the service as the state continues to slowly reopen.

“The weather is warming up, things are opening up, and we feel like now is the time to launch the service,” said Chief Commercial Officer at Southern Airways Express Mark Cestari.

“We’re going to be offering three flights, weekdays and weekends, so we will have daily service between Barnstable Hyannis Airport and Nantucket.”

Fares between Hyannis and Nantucket will begin at $79 each way.

“One of the reason we are going forward is the nature of our aircraft,” said Cestari.

“We fly a very roomy Cessna Caravan aircraft, which offers the most personal space of any aircraft except a 747. You literally have 37 cubic feet of space, and every one of our seats is a window and aisle. For those who are COVID concerned, you’re going to have a lot of personal space and it’s not the same as being on a large plane.”

Cestari said the aircraft also offer a large amount of cargo space.

“Our planes have a lot of cargo capacity for golf clubs, bikes, luggage, and even your family pet,” said Cestari.

“We think that the product is well suited for folks wanting to go to Nantucket.”

Officials from Southern Airways also believe that leisure travelers will be canceling international trips and looking for alternative domestic options.

“We believe that a lot of leisure travelers who might be trotting off to France or Italy this summer are going to forego those plans and will be looking for closer to home alternatives, and certainly Nantucket is a beautiful place,” Cestari said.

Barnstable Municipal Airport Manager Katie Servis said she is thrilled the Florida-based Southern Airways Express chose to operate out of out of Hyannis.

“We have had a five year plan to get a new airline to come to the airport and it actually happened in less than a year,” Servis said.

The airline is expanding service which began last year from Nantucket to Boston/Norwood and Providence.

“We are hopeful that a lot of folks that are used to taking other means, driving and the ferry, to get over there, will give us a try,” said Cestari.

For more information on the Hyannis to Nantucket service and Southern Airways Express, click here or call 800 329 0485.