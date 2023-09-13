New Artistic Director of Cape Playhouse Plans for Future

DENNIS – As the new Artistic Director of the Cape Playhouse, Eric Rosen, gets settled into his new role, he’s already got his eyes on future plans for the organization that he believes will be very popular.

Rosen is planning for long term events including the date of July 4, 2027 which is the 100th anniversary of the Playhouse, and he believes will be a monumental moment for the organization.

“What do we envision the Playhouse being? How are we celebrating in three or four summers and what are we doing that night? How does every decision that I make between now and then get us closer to a goal of restoring the Playhouse to its preeminence in American theater,” Rosen said.

He continued to say that the tradition of art on Cape Cod dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and one of his major goals is to keep the Playhouse at the center of that conversation.

Though Rosen did say that he has been thinking hard about long term plans, he has also been planning short term events that will be announced this Fall.

“I’ve been hard at work pouring over numbers and trying to figure out what has worked in the past and what will work in the future. I’ve been reaching out to artists and finding out things that can happen this summer, so it’s really hitting the ground running on October 1st, and I’m ready to go with the season announcements,” said Rosen.

Rosen will begin his tenure as the Artistic Director officially as he said on October 1, and the organization is excited to see what he has in store for their future.