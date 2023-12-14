Cape Tech Council Names New Board Chair

YARMOUTH – Dale Shadbegian has been named the new board president for the Cape Cod Technology Council.

Shadbegian’s introduction to the council started when he became a member over five years ago and since that time, his involvement has steadily grown, serving as a volunteer, board member, and board vice president.

“I’m proud to be board president and to work with such a great group of folks who are driving worldwide innovation right here in my community,” said Shadbegian.

“It’s been exciting to invite and engage members of our business and tech community to participate and provide feedback on what a great roadmap for an organization looks like,” Shadbegian said.

Shedbegian will succeeds Robbin Orbison, who served as president since June of 2022.

Shadbegian most recently served as CEO of Cape & Plymouth Business Media and is the founder and former owner of Woolfie’s Bakery in Dennis Port.

The Dennis Port native is also an EforAll Cape Cod mentor and a SCORE Subject Matter Expert, all while holding a bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State University.