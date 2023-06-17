State Launches New Climate-Focused Forestry Initiative

HYANNIS – A new initiative to ensure the state’s forests are managed to optimize carbon sequestration and mitigate climate harms as part of meeting the state’s climate goals was recently announced by Governor Maura Healey.

The initiative, called “Forests as Climate Solutions,” plans to expand existing state programs, invest in forest conservation, enhance a network of forest reserves, and develop forest management guidelines based on the latest climate science.

“The climate crisis is here, and conserving our forests is one of the most important natural climate solutions we can pursue to fight this threat,” said Healey.

“Massachusetts has long led the nation in environmental and climate action. We’re continuing our leadership with this new initiative that will play an essential role in the stewardship and conservation of our natural resources,” Healey said.

The administration will be providing incentives for private landowners to maximize the climate benefits of their forests.

Massachusetts is required to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of the Clean Energy and Climate Plan.

Plans for the initiative also include development of climate-oriented forestry practices for state lands, convening of a forest reserve group, providing financial assistance, and incentivizing the use of wood from Massachusetts forests.

