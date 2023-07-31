New Deputy Director for CARE Announced

FALMOUTH – A new deputy director was recently announced for CARE (Creating A Responsible Environment) for the Cape & Islands, as Adam Garcia will be joining their team.

CARE gained the ability to add a deputy director to its staff with support from a Capacity Building grant from Cape Cod Foundation and a grant award from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Adam to CARE. His experience, passion, and knowledge of the region are what makes him perfect for this position,” said Executive Director Jill Talladay.

Garcia joined as CARE’s Deputy Director on July 10 and was brought in to aid CARE in promoting its mission across the Cape & Islands.

Raised on Cape Cod, Garcia graduated from Sandwich High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in both Mass Communication and English from Westfield State University before also earning a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Webster University.

Garcia has been advocating for a more inclusive community through interactions with Cape Cod Young Professionals, Philanthropy Partners of the Cape & Islands, and Leadership Cape Cod.

He is also a veteran with service in the Army National Guard and in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion.

More stories from CapeCod.com: