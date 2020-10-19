You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England College Enrollment Down Because of Pandemic

New England College Enrollment Down Because of Pandemic

October 19, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Enrollment declines at many New England colleges during the pandemic are putting further pressure on financially struggling institutions.

The New England Commission of Higher Education says the number of full-time graduate and undergraduate students plummeted by more than 20% this September compared with the previous year at more than two dozen colleges and universities across the region.

Meanwhile, hockey families will be off the ice for a while in New Hampshire and Vermont after the governors shut down skating rinks because of several outbreaks.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says players will be asked to wear masks when play resumes.

