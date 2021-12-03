You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England Shrimp Industry Should Not Restart, Experts Say

New England Shrimp Industry Should Not Restart, Experts Say

December 3, 2021

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – A group of experts is recommending to keep New England’s shrimp fishing industry closed down because of concerns about the health of the population.

The industry has been shut down since 2013.

Scientists have said the shrimp are in jeopardy in part because of the warming of waters off New England. A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote December 17 on whether to reopen fishing.

The board relies on a recommendation from a technical committee made up of scientists, regulators and other experts. A report released by the committee on Thursday recommended the board keep the fishing moratorium in place.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 