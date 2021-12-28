New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments

HYANNIS – Several Cape Cod towns will be getting new firefighters from this year’s graduating class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Sixty-three recruits have graduated throughout the state.

Both Falmouth and West Barnstable will be getting graduates from the Firefighting Academy’s Springfield campus.

The Mashpee Fire Department will be welcoming their new members from the academy’s Bridgewater Campus.

The graduation ceremonies were held online earlier this month, and can be found on the Department of Fire Services’ YouTube Channel.

The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy has been in operation for 50 years and has educated thousands of firefighters.

Several other localities throughout the state will also be receiving recruits from the academy’s multiple campuses.