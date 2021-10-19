You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New High-Tech Buoy Coming to Buzzards Bay

New High-Tech Buoy Coming to Buzzards Bay

October 19, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – A high-tech buoy designed to enhance maritime safety is being installed in Buzzards Bay.

State environmental officials say the buoy that measures wave height, wave period, wave direction, and surface water temperature every 30 minutes will be placed about four nautical miles southwest of Cuttyhunk Island.

The buoy is a joint project involving the state, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems.

The state is providing about $900,000 to purchase, install and operate the buoy. The money is coming from a fund established after a barge spilled 98,000 gallons of oil into the bay in 2003.

From The Associated Press

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


