Mass Maritime Proposed New Parking Lot

BOURNE – A new parking lot for cadets at Massachusetts Maritime Academy has been proposed to Bourne officials.

Joseph Longo with JL3 Consulting recently unveiled plans for a lot with nearly 250 spots to the town’s select board on a plot of land owned by the school.

“It’s across from Town Hall, in front of the Hampton Inn,” Longo explained.

“You come off of Kendall Rae Place to access the parking facility, in one entrance.”

The area is in a flood zone, so approval from the Bourne Conservation Commission was secured prior to the proposal.

Other departments within the town were also consulted in the development of the proposal. More green space is planned for the parking lot area, Longo added, and the lot is designed to not allow for standing water areas.

Longo mentioned that heavy construction truck activity is not expected for a project of this scale.

“We’re not raising this up three or four feet, so there won’t be that kind of trucking of dirt back and forth,” he said.

The project is out for public bidding for contractors. Longo anticipates that construction could begin in August, while targeting a November completion date.