New Path Added To Old Colony Rail Trail

September 13, 2024

CHATHAM – Chatham officials are celebrating an enhancement to the Old Colony Rail Trail.

Officials say the George Ryder Road Multi-Use Path, which was finished this summer, will improve safety along the on-road portion of the Trail for cyclists and pedestrians.

It will also connect the Trail to the multi-use path running along Main Street/Route 28 in West Chatham.

The benefits also include easier access to Harding’s Beach.

The path was funded by a state grant and the Community Preservation Act.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


