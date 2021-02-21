New Pirate Skeletons Discovered At The Whydah Shipwreck

YARMOUTH – Earlier this month, the investigative team at the Whydah Pirate Museum announced the recovery of six more skeletons that were found at the site of the historic pirate ship wreck.

The remains are currently being examined by underwater explorer Barry Clifford, his son Brandon Clifford, Whydah Diver and Historian Chris Macort, and author Casey Sherman.

“We hope that modern, cutting edge technology will help us identify and reunite them with any descendants who Could be out there,” said Clifford.

The Captain of the Whydah was Sam Bellamy, who captured the slave ship, with a crew that was 1/3 African American and is thought to have practiced democracy on the ship decades before it was adopted in the United States.

The team obtained Captain Sam Bellamy’s DNA through a descendant living in England and is now testing it against the newly found skeleton.

The Whydah was discovered by Barry Clifford in 1984.