New Reimbursements Proposed for Childcare Providers

BARNSTABLE – Affordable childcare has been a major hurdle for working families trying to live on Cape Cod year-round, with local leaders including Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran highlighting the issue, but things could be changing as the state recently proposed new rates for childcare providers.

The Department of Early Education and Care proposed changes to how much the state reimburses early education and care providers who accept childcare financial assistance, known as rates, to the Board of Early Education and Care.

Those changes would invest $65 million from the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget to set Massachusetts up to make significant progress on covering the cost of care, make sure that providers are being paid a fair rate regardless of where they are located, and address rising operational costs for programs.

“One of the top priorities of our administration is making child care more affordable and accessible. These proposed rate changes build on the significant reforms to child care financial assistance regulations and policies we launched earlier this fall, increasing affordability and equity for our low-income families and early education providers,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“We’re proud that Massachusetts can lead the way in setting rates that better reflect the cost of care so our providers can invest in their educators and programming, and we can reduce child care costs for families,” Healey said.

EEC reimburses providers of child care and out-of-school time programs that serve families receiving child care financial assistance with a daily per child reimbursement rate.

Those rates provide direct needs-based financial assistance to increase families’ purchasing power in the market and help pay for the cost of care.

Officials say simplifying the rate structure will provide more equitable rate amounts across geographic locations and age groups of children served.

To view the full list of proposed rate changes visit their website.