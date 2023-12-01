New Recreational Marijuana Store Opens in Brewster

BREWSTER – The first recreational marijuana shop recently opened in Brewster on November 18, after a long process of town meetings banning and then allowing the sales of the product in their town.

Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational sales of marijuana in 2016 and the facility, called the Haven Center, had hopes of opening their Brewster location by 2019 until hurdles prevented the finalization of the store.

The building they currently occupy was a former pet food business and dog grooming store called “For the Love of the Breed”.

Haven Center went through the process of making more parking to alleviate the concern of extra traffic in the area, among other changes to ease the town’s concerns.

Town bylaws allow for only one recreational shop, which became another issue for the organization’s opening, but that has not stopped the owners from looking into other locations around the Cape for more stores to sell their product.