New Septic Regulations Approved by Local Environmental Group

HYANNIS – New septic system regulations approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection have been applauded by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC), a local environmental advocacy group.

Residents living closed to watershed impacted by nitrogen will be required to upgrade their septic systems under the new rules, unless their town applies to the state and confirms that other solutions like sewering are being pursued.

APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb commended the decision in a statement, calling it a “milestone” for the protection and restoration of regional marine water sources.

He added that it is imperative that residents work with their town to ensure that watershed permits are being explored and applied for.