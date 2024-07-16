New Steamship Vessels Should Be In Service By End Of Year

FALMOUTH –Progress is continuing on converting two offshore supply vessels from the southern U.S. to provide service for the Steamship Authority.

General manager Bob Davis said at a recent Port Council meeting he anticipated that the Barnstable and Aquinnah will be in the water to pick up passengers and freight in October or November.

Those will replace the two oldest existing boats in the SSA fleet.

Davis also said the Steamship Authority Board of Governors has approved a proposal from Alabama Shipyard to convert a third sister ship, which will be known as the Monomoy.