New Steamship Vessels Should Be In Service By End Of Year

July 16, 2024

Photo from Steamship Authority showing the converted offshore supply vessel in Alabama waters which will sail locally as the Barnstable, already with the name added to the ship.

FALMOUTH –Progress is continuing on converting two offshore supply vessels from the southern U.S. to provide service for the Steamship Authority.

General manager Bob Davis said at a recent Port Council meeting he anticipated that the Barnstable and Aquinnah will be in the water to pick up passengers and freight in October or November.

Photo of the Aquinnah provided during Steamship Authority meeting on July 2nd.

Those will replace the two oldest existing boats in the SSA fleet.

Davis also said the Steamship Authority Board of Governors has approved a proposal from Alabama Shipyard to convert a third sister ship, which will be known as the Monomoy. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


