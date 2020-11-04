You are here: Home / NewsCenter / News Organizations Rebuke Trump on Election Results Claim

News Organizations Rebuke Trump on Election Results Claim

November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-News organizations are strongly rebuking President Donald Trump for declaring on live television that it was a “major fraud” that he hadn’t been declared the election’s winner.

Trump made the statement from the White House. NBC broke into his remarks to say that Trump was making false statements, and others criticized his remarks.

The Associated Press said it was simply too early to declare a winner in several states.

It was an explosive moment in a night where media outlets had been preaching patience in waiting out results that could take days.

By David Bauder and Lynn Elber, Associated Press

