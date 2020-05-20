NHA’s Moby Dick Program Goes Digital

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) has launched a digital “We All Speak Moby-Dick” program to celebrate the diversity of the island through literature.

For the past two years, the Nantucket community has celebrated the island’s shared history and diverse backgrounds through the multilingual reading of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick.

Through collaboration with dozens of foreign-language-speaking community members, and the NHA’s eight dedicated Nantucket High School interns Isobelle Fleming, Caiden Shea, Amy McAveety, Bishaka Dhamala, Samir Banjara, Gillian Antonietti, and Dayner Javier, the new tradition continues through a digital reading.

Explore the NHA’s digital program to hear Moby-Dick read in different languages by community partners, find international recipes, download kids craft activities, and more.

“We All Speak Moby-Dick is not only a title for the multilingual reading, but it calls out to all that we have in common. It is a language that all can speak,” says Mary Lacoursiere, the Peter M. & Bonnie J. Sacerdote Chair of Education and Community Relations.

“We were thrilled we could still make this program possible digitally by working with our high school interns and members of the community. This is an opportunity to hear the music of language unifying the many voices and cultures on the island and celebrate all that we have in common, all underpinned by this classical piece of literature.”

“We All Speak Moby-Dick”: A Multilingual Reading Digital Program is available to explore at NHA.org.