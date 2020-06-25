No Additional Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death Reported on Cape

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Thursday that Cape Cod saw no additional COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

A total of 141 people within Barnstable County and 7,963 people statewide have died due to the novel coronavirus.

No additional cases or fatalities were reported Thursday within Dukes County or Nantucket County.

Over 1,000,000 molecular coronavirus tests have been administered within Massachusetts to date.

Since April 15, the DPH is reporting that there has been a 94% decrease in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and an 86% decline in the three day average of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is down to roughly 0.76%, and a total of eight people are being treated for COVID-19 at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

