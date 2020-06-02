No Additional Coronavirus Deaths on Cape, 6 More Cases

BOSTON-No additional COVID-19-related deaths within Barnstable County were announced Tuesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), while six additional positive cases in the area were reported.

To date, 1,430 cases of the novel coronavirus on Cape Cod have been reported by the state.

The state also reported an additional case within Dukes County Tuesday, bringing the total number of reported cases there to 41. Like Barnstable County, no additional deaths within either Dukes County or Nantucket County were included in the most recent report.

7,085 people across Massachusetts have now died in total due to COVID-19.

The seven date weighted average rate of positive molecular tests continues to move in the right direction since April 15, down 77% in that period. The three day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state has also continued to trend downwards since that date, down by 70%. The DPH continues to report that both the positive test rate and statewide testing capacity show good trends.

The statewide hospitalization rate is down to about 1.6%. According to the DPH, a total of 10 people are currently being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.