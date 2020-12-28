Nantucket Virus Testing on Hold For New Year’s Eve, Day

NANTUCKET -Symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus testing at Nantucket Cottage Hospital will not be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

These closures follow stoppages to testing that occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in recognition of the holiday season.

Testing hours throughout the upcoming days are as follows, according to a release from NCH; note that the site will be closed on Sunday, January 3 as well: