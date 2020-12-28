You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Virus Testing on Hold For New Year’s Eve, Day

Nantucket Virus Testing on Hold For New Year’s Eve, Day

December 28, 2020

NANTUCKET -Symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus testing at Nantucket Cottage Hospital will not be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

These closures follow stoppages to testing that occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in recognition of the holiday season.

Testing hours throughout the upcoming days are as follows, according to a release from NCH; note that the site will be closed on Sunday, January 3 as well:

Symptomatic Testing

Monday, December 28: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 29: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 30: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon
New Year’s Eve, Thursday December 31: CLOSED
New Year’s Day, Friday January 1: CLOSED
Saturday, January 2: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, January 3: CLOSED

Asymptomatic Testing

Monday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, December 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, December 30: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
New Year’s Eve, Thursday December 31: CLOSED
New Year’s Day, Friday January 1: CLOSED
Saturday, January 2: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m
Sunday, January 3: CLOSED

