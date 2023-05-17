You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA Searching for Missing Whale Tags

NOAA Searching for Missing Whale Tags

May 17, 2023

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking for help from local residents to find two missing whale research tags.

Each of the tags are roughly six inches long and look like toy bugs with antennae located at the top or “head” and suction cup feet.

Earlier this month the NOAA was using the research units to study sei whales in local waters, but they have since gone missing.

Officials from the NOAA are stating that the equipment could wash ashore anywhere along the Massachusetts coast and are seeking help from the public in their retrieval.

Both research tags have contact information written on them, but residents can also find the information on their website. 

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 