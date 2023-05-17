NOAA Searching for Missing Whale Tags

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking for help from local residents to find two missing whale research tags.

Each of the tags are roughly six inches long and look like toy bugs with antennae located at the top or “head” and suction cup feet.

Earlier this month the NOAA was using the research units to study sei whales in local waters, but they have since gone missing.

Officials from the NOAA are stating that the equipment could wash ashore anywhere along the Massachusetts coast and are seeking help from the public in their retrieval.

Both research tags have contact information written on them, but residents can also find the information on their website.

