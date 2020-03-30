NOAA Suspends Northeast Fishing Monitor Requirement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP)-An arm of the federal government is temporarily waiving the need for some fishing vessels to carry at-sea monitors.

At-sea monitors and fishery observers collect data on board fishing boats that help inform the management of U.S. fisheries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office has waived the requirement for vessels with Northeast fishing permits to carry the monitors through April 4. NOAA said additional extensions will be evaluated every week.

From the Associated Press