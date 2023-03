HYANNIS – Nomination papers for elected offices in Barnstable are now available.

Town council seats in all 13 precincts, along with three spots on the school committee and a pair of housing authority roles, will be open during this fall’s election.

Papers are available at Town Clerk Ann Quirk’s office on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All nomination papers must be submitted by September 15.