Nomination Window Opens For Falmouth Citizen Of The Year

FALMOUTH – Falmouth town officials have announced that nomination forms are now available for residents to put forward their suggestions for the 2024 Falmouth Citizen of the Year.

The award will recognize an individual providing exceptional service and/or leadership while living or working in Falmouth, and whose efforts benefit the local community.

Service must have been performed for over a year, and posthumous nominations will not be accepted.

Nominations from previous years must also be resubmitted.

Nomination forms can be retrieved from the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce at 20 Academy Lane, and are also available for download at falmouthchamber.com.

Completed forms can be submitted in person at the office during working hours, or emailed to this address for review by the town’s Board of Directors.

The winner will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting, to be held on Thursday, May 14, 2024, at the Seacrest Beach Hotel.

The deadline for submissions is February 29, 2024.