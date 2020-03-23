You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nominations for Woman of the Year Now Being Accepted

Nominations for Woman of the Year Now Being Accepted

March 23, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The selection committee for the Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year Award is seeking nominations for this year’s award.

The award, first presented in 2002, is given annually to a woman who makes contributions to the arts, volunteerism, education, and more within their community. The award is named after the “First Lady of the American Revolution.”

Nominations are due on April 20.

Currently, the award is scheduled to be presented on June 3 at the Olde Colonial Courthouse in Barnstable Village, but the date is subject to change.

The nomination form can be found by clicking here.

