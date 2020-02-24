NRC Staff to Attend State Nuclear Panel Meeting

PLYMOUTH – Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will take part in Monday’s meeting of the state’s Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel in Plymouth.

The NRC will discuss the licensing and oversight of spent fuel storage at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The Plymouth plant shut down last spring.

The meeting is at Plymouth Town Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The NDCAP was established to advise the governor, General Court, state agencies, and the public on issues related to the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The panel serves as a conduit for public information and education to encourage community involvement in matters relating to the decommissioning of the plant.

Last month, the panel received a presentation from Paul Blanch, who has over 40 years of experience in nuclear safety and regulation.

Blanch criticized Holtec’s incapability to inspect, monitor, or repair casks of toxic materials. Because of this, he explained, high levels of waste in the Plymouth area will be extremely difficult to remove going forward.

The NRC approved a license transfer for the plant from Entergy to Holtec in August. A sale of the plant between the two companies was completed a few days later.

Blanch also said the NRC is reluctant to provide oversight of the Plymouth plant and is indifferent when it comes to public concerns.

Despite written commitments, Holtec declined sending a representative to the meeting.

There were no NRC representatives at the January meeting as they were already scheduled to attend this month’s meeting.