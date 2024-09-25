You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NTSB Engineer Says Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Showed Signs Of Flaws

NTSB Engineer Says Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Showed Signs Of Flaws

September 25, 2024

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board says the carbon fiber hull of the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic had imperfections dating to the manufacturing process.

Don Kramer also testified to the Coast Guard Wednesday that the material behaved differently after a loud bang was heard on one of the dives the year before the tragedy.

The co-founder of the submersible’s owner OceanGate, co-founder Stockton Rush, was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023.

Titan’s unusual design subjected it to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.

Kramer said hull pieces recovered from the ocean floor after the tragedy showed substantial delamination of the layers of carbon fiber.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP, The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 