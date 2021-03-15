Cape Cod Summer Vacation Bookings Continue to Surge

HYANNIS – According to a report published by WeNeedAVacation.com, a vacation rental site for those looking to book a home, the number of people planning a Cape vacation this summer is increasing at unprecedented rates.

The site’s busiest month of the year for bookings is typically January, but this year even after a busy January, more and more people were looking for rentals.

The number of rentals has doubled, a figure that WeNeedAVacation.com draws up through monitoring their site traffic.

Not only are total bookings increasing, but people are also booking further in advance.

WeNeedAVacation.com COO Jim Reese believes demand is being driven by a hopefulness that the COVID-19 vaccination process result in a more normal summer and thus, an opportunity for a vacation.

Additionally, there is still some uncertainty where trips abroad are concerned, as vaccination rates in other countries are not the same as in the United States and restrictions continue to change.

“Folks are comfortable and confident in knowing that they can get to a vacation rental and spend their time their safely,” Reese said during a recent Sunday Journal interview.

The whole segment can be found here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter