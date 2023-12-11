Oak Bluffs Man Faces Larceny Charges

OAK BLUFFS – An Oak Bluffs man is facing larceny charges for attempting to buy a home using fake checks.

Jeffrey S. Windle, who faced similar charges three years ago for attempting to buy an Edgartown home using a fraudulent check, is being charged with larceny by check and larceny by false pretenses after a local real estate agent told police that he had entered into two purchase and sale agreements with Windle, who was using a fake alias.

Windle is scheduled to appear before the Edgartown district court in February for a pretrial hearing related to the new charges.