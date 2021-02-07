Oak Bluffs Receives State Money for Transportation Projects

OAK BLUFFS – The Town of Oak Bluffs is one of many due to receive a grant from the state as part of the Winter Streets and Spaces program.

The program seeks to make winter-based improvements to transportation throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Oak Bluffs is receiving just over $200,000 of the $3 million the state will be giving out in this third round of funding.

The money will go towards projects such as improving sidewalks and walking paths.

The campuses of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School among others will also be receiving some of the funding.

The program is still continuing after this phase with priority being given to communities at higher risk for rapid spread of COVID-19.

Shared Winter Streets and Spaces was started late 2020 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter