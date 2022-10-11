October Declared as Massachusetts Cranberry Month

CARVER – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that this October is Massachusetts Cranberry Month for the third straight year.

State and local officials will use the time to urge residents to purchase locally-produce cranberry products.

Massachusetts is the oldest cranberry producer in the country. The state industry’s revenue in 2021 was over $60 million. One of the leading commercial crops in the Commonwealth, cranberries account for 25 percent of the nation’s supply.

In August 2020 the state announced over $7 million in cranberry infrastructure upgrades. These investments included a new lab space and boosts to research in pest and nutrient management, along with enhancements to the the commercial viability of the industry.