Official Start Of “Lease To Locals” In Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse says his office is encouraged to see strong interest in the new “Lease to Locals” program aimed at addressing the lack of year-round housing options.

“Lease to Locals,” which was officially launched on Monday, will provide up to $20,000 worth of incentive payments to owners of short-term rentals or properties that sit largely vacant, to have them convert their housing units into year-round rentals.

The one-year pilot program will help Provincetown residents who work for businesses located on the Outer Cape.

“Lease to Locals” was developed by Placemate Inc., an organization that works to solve housing issues in vacation communities. For more information, visit the website Placemate.com/provincetown.

The town has also published a new housing needs assessment survey for residents, workers and business and nonprofit leaders. To take the survey, click here.