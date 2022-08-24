Officials Highlight Home Sprinklers After Dennis House Fire

DENNIS – State and local fire officials are highlighting automatic fire sprinklers after a recent basement fire in a Dennis multi-family home was extinguished with minimal damage and no injuries.

Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said the sprinklers contained the damage to just a single piece of furniture, preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

“Without sprinklers, this could have been a very different story,” Brown said.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey added that home sprinklers can save both lives and property, providing the fastest way to put water on a fire until firefighters arrive.

The fire on Tuesday, August 16 had been intentionally set by a person in distress who had threatened to burn the house down.

They will be evaluated and face charges at a later date, said officials.