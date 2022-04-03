Officials Urge Caution after Fire at Fort Devens

HYANNIS – State fire officials are urging the public to take precautionary measures to prevent wildfires after the recent Delta Range fire at Fort Devens.

State Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey spoke about how this is the time of year when the region starts to see more outdoor fires.

“The snow has melted away and there’s plenty of dry vegetation and leaves to act as tinder. Combined with low humidity and high winds, these conditions make it easy for fires to start and very difficult for firefighters to contain them,” Ostroskey said.

According to the Department of Conservation & Recreation, more than 1,100 wildland fires occurred on non-federal land in the state last year with more than 1,600 acres burned.

Officials are reminding people that open burning is only allowed in some communities and that the season ends on May 1. A permit must be acquired by the local fire department beforehand.

“Open burning can be a factor in wildland fires, which is why it must be conducted according to safety restrictions,” Chief Forest Fire Warden David Celino said.

Open burning tips from state fire officials include burning between the hours of 10am to 4pm and only when the air quality is acceptable for burning, having fire suppression tools on-hand, never using gasoline to start a fire, and properly extinguishing fires.

Click here for a complete list of open burning safety tips.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.