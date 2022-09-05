You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety

Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety

September 5, 2022

BUZZARDS BAY (AP) – At Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea.

Some mariners and construction workers can do the tasks fairly easily. For others, it’s totally new.

Offshore wind developers are hiring, after years of touting the promise of creating U.S. jobs.

To launch this new clean energy industry, they now need plenty of workers with the right training and skills.

The Vineyard Wind project off of Massachusetts is on track to be the first commercial-scale U.S. offshore wind farm.

BY JENNIFER McDERMOTT, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

