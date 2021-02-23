You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Old King’s Highway Named A National Scenic Byway

Old King’s Highway Named A National Scenic Byway

February 23, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The United States Department of Transportation recently designated the Old King’s Highway as a National Scenic Byway.

Officials at MassDOT, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Cape Cod Commission prepared and presented the nomination, which praised the 34-mile stretch of road for its historic, economic, and environmental value.

Chamber CEO Wendy Northcross said that destinations along the Old King’s Highway are what many envision when they think of the Cape.

The Old King’s Highway joined two other roadways within Massachusetts in receiving this designation from the federal government in 2021.

