Olympia Sports to Close Its Remaining 35 Stores

July 23, 2022

Olympia Sports’ Falmouth location. The chain’s remaining stores are set to close by September.

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is closing its remaining 35 locations.

Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

The chain has two storefronts on the Cape located in Mashpee and Falmouth. 

The Portland Press Herald reported that by 2013 it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia. Remaining locations will close by September, and liquidation sales are underway.

