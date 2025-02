PLYMOUTH –A Plymouth man has been indicted for murder during a road rage incident in October.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced that 24-year-old David Jerome also faces indictment of reckless endangerment of a child, unlawful gun possession charges and more for the shooting at the Middle Street town parking lot that led to the death of resident Brent Berkeley after a minor traffic incident.

