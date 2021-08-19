OneCape Summit Alters Plans and Goes Virtual

HYANNIS – The 7th annual OneCape Summit will be held next Monday and Tuesday in an effort to collaborate and innovate strategies to attack the Cape Cod region’s most pressing issues.

Organizers decided to hold a virtual-only event, citing COVID-19.

Over the course of two days, sessions within the summit will discuss strategies to address marine and freshwater quality, climate change-related impacts to the region, housing, and moving forward in a post-COVID-19 economy.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together to address some of the regional challenges on Cape Cod,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“The summit this year will feature presentations and conversations that are focused on the intersection between Cape Cod’s environment and its economy.”

The Cape Cod Commission recently announced the speakers for this year’s summit, which includes both state and federal officials.

The meeting is open to the public.

To start the summit, attendees will hear from Janet McCabe, Deputy Administrator for the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Ellen Dunham Jones, Director of the Urban Design Program at Georgia Tech, will discuss retrofitting suburban areas, and integrating issues of climate change, sustainability and affordable housing.

Dan Wolf, founder of Cape Air, and Dorothy Savarese, President and CEO of Cape Cod Five will talk about pandemic realities and the ability of the region to rise and address challenges.

Rosalin Acosta, Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, will discuss economic recovery.

Jamie Tesler, the newly appointed Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will participate in a panel discussion on Building a Climate Resilient Transportation Network.

The summit’s keynote address will be provided by Katie Theoharides, Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development.

In prior years, the summit has hosted Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, former EPA Region One Administrator Alexandra Dunn, State Senator Julian Cyr, Wolf, and Savarese.

Registration for the event is now open. For details and to register, visit onecape.capecodcommission.org.

By, Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter