Barnstable Launches Online Rental Property Registration

June 17, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Online registration for the owners of rental properties in Barnstable is now live.

Rental property owners have to register their units with the town’s Health Division. The fee is $90, along with $25 for every additional unit located on the same parcel of land.

Fees can be paid online on the town’s website by clicking here, and mail-in information for these fees can be found by clicking here. Checks can be made payable to the Town of Barnstable.

Additionally, a hotline and online portal for any complaints regarding short term rental properties has been established by the town.

The Health Division said complaints can be made online or by calling 508-504-9779. The hotline will be open 24 hours a day.

