Open Forum To be Held For New Provincetown Park Design

August 27, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown and design firm Weston and Sampson will be holding an open forum in East End Waterfront Park on Saturday, August 28 from 11 am to 2 pm to discuss plans about the new park design.

Three conceptual designs will be presented, reflecting public input to date.

Participants are being encouraged to give input on the layouts, which were conceptualized to be interchangeable.

The event will be held outdoors, guests will be asked to follow COVID protocols such as masking and social distancing.

Disposable masks will be available for guests in attendance.

For more information click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

