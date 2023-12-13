Commonwealth Wind Project Hosts Open House Wednesday

BARNSTABLE – A hybrid open house at 5:00 p.m. today at the Osterville Village Library will allow residents an opportunity to learn more about Avangrid’s Commonwealth Wind offshore development project.

The event will include an overview of their work in Barnstable on the project, with no specific topic being reviewed by staff or consultants, according to Avangrid.

The developer plans to land energy cables on Dowses Beach and Craigville Beach.

Vineyard Wind already has cables landing at Covell’s Beach, though they are not yet carrying power.

Commonwealth Wind recently backed out of what they said would have been unsustainable pricing agreements with utilities but added it has plans to rebid with the state in January.