Buzzards Bay Fiber Optic Installation to be Celebrated

BUZZARDS BAY – OpenCape and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce are partnering to celebrate the installation of high speed 10 Gig Internet Service in Buzzards Bay at the Chamber’s “Concert by the Canal” on Main Street on Thursday, August 31 from 6 to 8:30 pm.

The event will feature a concert by Thee Midnight Society and a series of free raffles and giveaways sponsored by OpenCape including a PlayStation 5 gaming console and an HP Laptop.

Local officials involved with the project expressed enthusiasm for the boost residents and businesses can expect from the 10G XGS PON system, which will provide smooth connections, high upload and download speeds, and increase technical resiliency in the area through its state-of-the-art fiber optic network.

“OpenCape builds infrastructure to help small businesses thrive,” said Marie Oliva, President and CEO of the Chamber. “Main Street in Falmouth, Woods Hole, and Hyannis are examples of that success.”

“Businesses there are no longer affected by our many coastal storms or lack of bandwidth during the Cape’s busy tourist season,” she said. “Buzzards Bay businesses are now going to be able to count on the same reliability.”

Parking and admission are free for the event, with drawings set to take place at 7:15 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter