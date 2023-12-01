OpenCape Appoints New Board of Director from Cape Cod Community College

BARNSTABLE – OneCape recently announced the appointing of Louis Becco, Lead Instructor of Cyber Security at Cape Cod Community College, to its Board of Directors.

A resident of Hyannis, Becco is currently teaching his seventh year as the Lead Instructor for the Cyber Security Program he created from the ground up for the college.

Becco designed 12 classes and teaches six per semester, while advising 54 total students.

“I absolutely love teaching and I’m inspired by how well my graduates are doing,” said Becco.

“I went to 4C’s and earned an Associate’s Degree in 2010. Then, Curry College and earned my Bachelor’s in 2012. In 2014, I earned my Masters of Science in Computer Information Systems with a concentration in Security from Boston University,” Becco said.

According to OpenCape Board Member, Alison Caron, who teaches at the college with Becco and is responsible for recruiting him, his credentials are unmatched and he is an expert in cyber security.