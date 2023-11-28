OpenCape Promotes New Vice President of Business Operations

BARNSTABLE – OneCape, the fiber-optic network company in the region, has promoted Jennifer Brann to the role of Vice President of Business Operations.

Brann has been with Open Cape since 2018, says her role and involvement has evolved in response to the organization’s growth and needs.

“I started as the Business Office Manager reorganizing the business, making processes more efficient. Then in 2020, when the Finance Manager retired, I stepped into more of a leadership role as the Senior Manager, Business Operations, and developed greater relationships with our customers, community, and vendors to further our mission,” Brann said.

“Small businesses have a lot of moving parts. You recognize what needs to be done and there are not endless resources, so you are the one that needs to find the solutions and put them in place,” said Brann.

In 2022, Brann earned an Associate’s Degree from Southern New Hampshire University and she is currently on track to earn her BAchelor’s in Accounting and Business Management.

OpenCape owns, operates, and maintains a 100% fiber optic network that provides broadband internet access for businesses, healthcare providers, and municipalities across Cape Cod.

The Barnstable-based non-profit has launched several residential and Main Street business fiber internet pilots, including Woods Hole, Falmouth, Hyannis, and Buzzards Bay.