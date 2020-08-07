OpenCape to Receive $1.7 Million from Bond Bill

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable-based OpenCape has announced that $1.7 million in funds allocated for OpenCape Internet connectivity projects have been included in the IT Bond Bill recently passed by both the State House of Representatives and Senate.

OpenCape is a local nonprofit that owns and operates Cape Cod’s 100% fiber optic network.

The bill was submitted by Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake with support from Cape and Islands Senator Julian Cyr and would fund infrastructure initiatives in the community.

The proposal includes funds for Main Street Initiative projects in both Provincetown and Chatham, enhancing fiber outreach in Falmouth and extensions of OpenCape in Wellfleet, Truro and Eastham.

“With these IT Bond Bill monies we will be able to scale more rapidly to address specific areas of economic and quality of life concerns on the Cape,” said OpenCape CEO Steven Johnston in a statement.

“For too long small businesses and remote workers, especially on the Outer Cape, have had to suffer through the challenges of lackluster connectivity. Similar to our successful Falmouth Business project, the new initiatives will enable merchants, business owners and some downtown residents to have access to robust, reliable, affordable connectivity.”

With the funds, OpenCape hopes to address broadband issues across the Cape that were heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, also referred to as the General Government Bond Bill, now awaits Governor Charlie Baker’s signature.