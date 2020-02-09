You are here: Home / NewsCenter / OpenCape’s Falmouth Business Gigabit Project is Underway

February 9, 2020

Image courtesy of OpenCape

FALMOUTH-OpenCape recently connected the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce as the first customer of their Falmouth Business Gigabit Project.

The project looks to create shared access to the internet for businesses within Falmouth and Woods Hole through a fiber network. The initiative began after the chamber and the Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation made OpenCape aware of connection issues that businesses along Main Street were having.

OpenCape will be connecting more businesses in the area over the next several weeks. Fiber extensions in Woods Hole are also being completed.

Free connections to the network for businesses along Main Street are still available. For more information, click here.

