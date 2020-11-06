Operation Flags for Vets Event Honors Military

BOURNE – Over 77,000 flags will be placed throughout the Massachusetts National Cemetery for Operation Flags for Vets to honor fallen members of the military for the tenth year in a row.

Paul Monti, Chief Operating Officer of the Operation Flags for Vets program, said that this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event has needed to institute several guidelines, including mandatory masks.

“Everybody has to come in in a vehicle. They’ll all be greeted by a greeter who will hand them a map with a section outlined on the map, and we request they go directly to that section. The flags will be at the sections, and then they can begin to put flags in,” said Monti.

Visitors are also asked to stagger their arrivals between 10 am and 4 pm.

If attendees wish to put a flag on a loved-one’s grave, Monti said they are free to do so after they have finished with flags in their section.

As part of the guidelines, there is a 25 attendee limit in place on each section.

“We’re just trying to make everybody safe,” said Monti.

Monti said that any political flags will not be tolerated on attendees’ vehicles, as the event is focused on honoring the veterans and creating a welcoming atmosphere for anyone who wants to attend.

“What’s important is that we honor vets, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Monti.

Operation Flags for Vets will take place on Saturday, November 7 to honor Veterans Day.

Flags will be removed the following Sunday, November 15.

Information about the event can be found at both the Operation Flags for Vets website and Facebook page.